



The TASL Wheeled Armoured Platform 8x8 demonstrates advanced mobility and protection, tailored to meet regional requirements with precision engineering





The collaboration between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) exemplifies a successful synergy between Indian defence research and industry. This partnership has led to the indigenous design and manufacturing of various defence systems, showcasing the capabilities of both entities.





Key Highlights of DRDO-TASL Collaboration





The Vehicle Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) of DRDO designed a range of military vehicles and systems that are now being manufactured by TASL. This includes advanced platforms like the Tata Mine Protected Vehicle and the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems, which are tailored to meet the operational demands of the Indian Armed Forces.





DRDO has initiated several programs to facilitate technology transfer and support local industries, particularly through its Development cum Production Partner (DcPP) model. This model allows private sector companies, like TASL, to participate actively in both development and production phases, enhancing their capabilities in defence manufacturing.





The partnership has enabled TASL to develop sophisticated systems such as the 155mm x 52 Calibre Howitzer, which boasts a range exceeding 45 kilometers and features an electric drive for improved reliability across various terrains.





This collaboration aligns with India's broader objectives of self-reliance in defense production under initiatives like "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat." By fostering such partnerships, DRDO aims to reduce dependency on imported defence systems and enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities.





As a result of this synergy, more than 1,800 industries have been nurtured by DRDO, contributing significantly to India's defence production ecosystem. The active involvement of these industries in design and development processes has transitioned them from merely manufacturing components to engaging in comprehensive system integration.





The DRDO-TASL partnership not only exemplifies effective collaboration between government research organizations and private industry but also plays a crucial role in advancing India's defence capabilities through indigenous innovation and manufacturing.





IDN



