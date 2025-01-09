



On January 9, 2025, the Indian Navy officially took delivery of its sixth and final Scorpene-class submarine, named INS Vaghsheer, from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). This milestone marks the conclusion of the Project 75 program, which began with a contract signed in 2005 for six submarines built with French collaboration.





INS Vaghsheer was launched on April 20, 2022, and has undergone extensive sea trials to ensure its operational readiness. These trials included rigorous testing of its systems, including propulsion, weapons, and sensors.





The submarine is designed to perform a variety of missions such as anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and area surveillance. It is equipped with advanced technology including long-range guided torpedoes and tube-launched anti-ship missiles.





Vaghsheer incorporates several indigenous systems that enhance its capabilities. Notably, it features an indigenously developed air conditioning plant and an internal communication system, along with advancements in its main batteries and satellite communication systems.





The delivery of INS Vaghsheer reinforces India's position as a member of the select group of nations capable of building submarines. It also aligns with the government's initiatives aimed at promoting self-reliance in defense production under the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" campaign.





With the completion of Project 75, attention is now shifting towards Project 75(I), which aims to develop six additional submarines equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems. This project is expected to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy significantly as it seeks to modernize its fleet in response to regional security dynamics.





The successful delivery of INS Vaghsheer marks a critical step in bolstering India's maritime defence capabilities and reflects ongoing efforts to enhance indigenous defence production.





Agencies







