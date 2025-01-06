



Aero India 2025, Asia's premier aerospace exhibition, is set to take place from February 10 to 14, 2025, at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bangalore. This 15th edition of the event aims to enhance India's defence and aerospace ecosystems while fostering international partnerships.





The theme for this year's event is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities," emphasizing India's ambition to strengthen its position in the global aerospace sector.





A notable feature will be the defence ministers’ conclave, themed "BRIDGE — Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement," which aims to facilitate strategic partnerships with allied nations.





The event will also host a CEOs’ round-table, bringing together industry leaders from around the world and Indian defence manufacturers to explore collaboration opportunities.





The India Pavilion will highlight indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and advanced technologies, showcasing innovations from Indian start-ups through an exclusive iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) pavilion.





Attendees can expect dynamic aerobatic displays, live technology demonstrations, and specialized seminars that provide insights into modern aerospace advancements.





The exhibition will span three business-focused days followed by two public days, allowing spectators to witness aerial performances and explore static displays of cutting-edge military platforms.





Aero India 2025 aims to build on the success of previous editions, which attracted over 700,000 visitors from 98 countries and secured partnerships worth over ₹75,000 crore.





Overall, Aero India 2025 is poised to set new benchmarks in international aerospace collaboration and technological advancement, reinforcing India's role as a key player in the global defence landscape.





Agencies







