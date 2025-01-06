



DCX Systems Limited has recently secured a significant export order from Elta Systems Ltd., Israel, valued at approximately ₹483 crore (around $5,64,95,983.35) as per the current exchange rate.





This order is part of a broader contract that highlights DCX's capabilities in the defense and aerospace sectors and includes the manufacture and supply of Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) Module Assemblies.





In addition to this major contract, DCX Systems also received another smaller order valued at about ₹19.33 crore (approximately $22,61,769.60) for the manufacture and supply of Backplane Module Assemblies. These contracts not only bolster DCX's order book, which now stands at around ₹2,164 crore, but also affirm its position as a key player in advanced electronics manufacturing within the defense industry.





Additionally, the 15-year license allows the company to manufacture avionics and radar systems at its Bengaluru-based facility. DCX Systems specializes in the production of electronic subsystems, wire harnesses, and cables for the defence and aerospace sectors, serving both domestic and international markets.





The recent orders are expected to enhance DCX Systems' reputation and operational capacity in international markets, particularly in collaboration with established partners like Elta Systems and other defence firms globally.







