



During a recent meeting in New Delhi, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized the vision of Indian NSA Ajit Doval, stating that "technology would be a propellant for the US-India relationship." This remark highlights the critical role that advanced technologies play in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations, particularly through initiatives like the India-U.S. Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) launched in May 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden.





Sullivan acknowledged Doval's contributions to fostering collaboration across various sectors, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and defense innovation. He noted that these technological advancements are essential for advancing mutual interests and values, ultimately aiming to create a better world. Furthermore, Sullivan announced steps to remove long-standing barriers to civil nuclear cooperation between U.S. and Indian entities, which is expected to enhance cooperation in clean energy and other sectors.





The discussions also included reviews of ongoing dialogues on defence, cyber security, and maritime security, reflecting a comprehensive approach to U.S.-India relations underpinned by technological collaboration.





ANI







