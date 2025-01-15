



The Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a formal nod to the deal to buy 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for the Navy from French firm Dassault



The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has recently approved the acquisition of 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets from France, along with three Scorpene submarines. This decision marks a significant step in enhancing the capabilities of the Indian Navy, which is facing challenges due to a dwindling fleet of conventional submarines and fighter jets.





Details of The Acquisition





Quantity: 26 Rafale-M jets, comprising 22 single-seat and 4 twin-seat trainers. Cost: The deal is estimated to be around ₹63,000 crore (approximately $7.5 billion). Associated Support: The agreement includes weapons, simulators, crew training, and logistical support. Delivery Timeline: Deliveries are expected to commence approximately three years after the contract is finalized.





The acquisition was approved by the Defence Acquisitions Council, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and now awaits final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) before contracts can be signed. This approval process is crucial as it will follow extensive techno-commercial negotiations that may take several months to finalize.





The decision to procure Rafale-M jets comes in response to increasing security threats in the Indian Ocean region, particularly from China's expanding naval capabilities. The Indian Navy currently operates a limited number of MiG-29K jets, which have faced serviceability issues over time. The introduction of Rafale-Ms is seen as an interim measure until indigenous fighter programs can be operational.





Additionally, the deal for three Scorpene submarines—costing around ₹38,000 crore—is also part of this strategic enhancement. These submarines will be built at Mazagon Docks in Mumbai and will feature advanced air-independent propulsion systems for improved underwater endurance.





Following the MoD's approval, the next steps involve:





Finalisation of Contracts: The CCS will review and approve the terms before formal contracts are signed.





Negotiation Process: Detailed negotiations regarding pricing and terms with the French government are expected to commence soon.





Implementation Timeline: The aim is to complete all procurement processes within this fiscal year, aligning with India's broader defence modernization goals.





In conclusion, the approval for the Rafale-M jet deal represents a crucial development in India's defence strategy, aimed at bolstering naval capabilities amidst evolving regional security dynamics.





