Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has emphasized the ongoing "degree of standoff" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the critical need to restore trust between the two nations. In statements made during recent media briefings, he described the situation as "stable but sensitive," highlighting that troop levels will remain unchanged through the winter months due to persistent trust issues and military readiness concerns.





General Dwivedi noted that since the border tensions escalated in April 2020, both India and China have significantly altered their military postures along the LAC. This includes troop deployments, infrastructure development, and stocking of military resources, which have contributed to the current standoff. He stated, “Troop deployment directly depends on the trust factor and the capabilities that have been built on either side”.





The Army Chief ruled out any plans for troop reductions in Eastern Ladakh until summer 2025, indicating that a comprehensive review will be conducted based on progress in diplomatic discussions and trust-building measures. He underscored that maintaining troop strength is essential for stability during winter months, as both nations remain poised to address any potential conflicts.





General Dwivedi reiterated the importance of restoring trust between India and China, suggesting that both sides need to engage in dialogue to reach a broader understanding of how to de-escalate tensions. He called for a return to the status quo prior to April 2020 as a foundation for future negotiations regarding disengagement and normal management of the LAC.





The Indian Army has empowered corps commanders along the LAC to resolve minor issues directly, aiming to prevent trivial disputes from escalating into larger conflicts. This approach is part of a broader strategy to manage military interactions more effectively while awaiting further diplomatic engagements between special representatives from both countries.





In summary, General Dwivedi's remarks highlight a complex interplay of military readiness and diplomatic efforts required to navigate the ongoing standoff with China. The Indian Army remains committed to maintaining its current posture until a more stable and trustworthy environment can be established through continued dialogue and cooperation.





Agencies







