



Armenia has made a significant decision to acquire the Indo-French Trajan 155 mm towed artillery gun system as part of its military modernization efforts. This artillery system is a collaborative development between India and France, with several subsystems being produced in India. The Trajan gun is designed for high mobility and rapid deployment, capable of firing NATO-standard 155 mm projectiles, including advanced "smart" munitions, reported Manu Pubby of ET Defence.





The Trajan towed gun is based on the CAESAR 155mm / 52 calibre gun into a modern towed gun system fitted with a firing control system, automated implementation such as in/out of action, laying and ammunition handling and loading in order the crew can performed sustained firings with limited efforts.





Nexter Systems of France and Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) of India have signed an agreement to form a consortium aimed at the 155 mm Towed Gun Artillery program for the Indian Army. Under this collaboration, Nexter will present the TRAJAN, a 155 mm/52-calibre weapon system designed to enhance firepower through quicker response times, extended range, and improved accuracy.

As part of this initiative, L&T of India is manufacturing critical subsystems for the TRAJAN system, ensuring that it integrates seamlessly and provides the necessary support to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Army. This partnership signifies a strategic move to bolster India's artillery capabilities with advanced technology.

The TRAJAN system has already undergone evaluations in India, showcasing its potential effectiveness. Additionally, the French company iXblue is involved in the program, contributing its ADVANS VEGA Inertial Guidance System, which is also utilized in other systems like the 105 LG and CAESAR. This guidance system allows for a high degree of precision in autonomous firing, further enhancing the operational effectiveness of the artillery.

In February 2016, Nexter submitted its final bid for an Indian tender valued at €1 billion (approximately $1.1 billion) for 1,400 units of 155 mm towed cannons. The competition includes Elbit Systems, which has partnered with Bharat Forge to present their own offerings. The TRAJAN gun system weighs a total of 13,000 kg and is designed for easy transport via military transport aircraft such as the IL-76, C17, or A400M, making it a versatile option for the Indian Army's artillery needs.





The Trajan weighs approximately 13 tons and can be transported by air using heavy transport aircraft like the Airbus A400M and Boeing C-17. It has a maximum firing range of up to 42 km with extended range projectiles and can sustain a rate of fire of up to 45 rounds in 30 minutes.





The system requires a crew of six and can be set up to fire within 1.5 minutes. Its design incorporates modern technology such as a ballistic computer and muzzle velocity radar for enhanced accuracy.





The Trajan can operate in various terrains, achieving road speeds of up to 80 km/h and off-road speeds of about 30 km/h, making it suitable for rapid manoeuvring on the battlefield.





Trajan 155mm 52 calibre is designed for rapid deployment and repositioning on the battlefield. The gun can fire various types of ammunition, including high-explosive, smoke, and precision-guided munitions. It is equipped with modern fire control systems for improved accuracy and efficiency.





In addition to the Trajan artillery system, Armenia is also set to receive other advanced military equipment from India:





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Pinaka system is capable of launching multiple rockets in a short time frame, with a range of up to 90 km for its enhanced variants. It has been successfully used in past conflicts, demonstrating its effectiveness in neutralizing enemy positions.





This medium-range surface-to-air missile system is designed to engage various aerial threats, including fighter jets and cruise missiles. The Akash system features advanced tracking capabilities and can operate from both mobile and static platforms. Its variants offer operational ranges from 40 km to over 90 km, enhancing Armenia's air defence capabilities.





The acquisition of the Trajan artillery system, along with the Pinaka rocket launchers and Akash air defence systems, represents Armenia's strategic move to bolster its military capabilities through modern technology. Deliveries of these systems are expected in the coming months, marking a significant enhancement in Armenia's defence infrastructure.





