



US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller has publicly acknowledged the significant role played by President-elect Donald Trump's team in facilitating a ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas. During a press briefing on January 15, 2025, Miller stated, "When it comes to the involvement of President-elect Trump's team, it has been absolutely critical in getting this deal over the line," underscoring the urgency as the current administration's term was nearing its end.





Miller's remarks highlight a rare moment of bipartisan cooperation in U.S. foreign policy, emphasizing that when Americans work together across party lines, substantial progress can be achieved. He expressed gratitude for Trump's team's participation in the negotiations, which he described as essential for reaching this agreement that serves U.S. national interests.





In conjunction with Miller's statements, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that President Biden had directed his administration to collaborate closely with Trump's team to ensure the continuity and success of the ceasefire deal. This collaboration is seen as crucial given the imminent transition of power, with Biden noting that the agreement was largely developed under his administration but would be implemented by Trump’s incoming team.





Both Trump and Biden have claimed credit for the ceasefire agreement, with Trump asserting that his election victory played a pivotal role in achieving peace in the region. He expressed optimism about the return of American hostages and emphasized his envoy's ongoing collaboration with Israel. Meanwhile, Biden highlighted the diplomatic efforts made by his administration as foundational to reaching this resolution, indicating that both administrations' contributions were vital to the success of this complex negotiation.





ANI







