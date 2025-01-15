



On January 15, 2025, during the 77th Army Day celebrations in Pune, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi asserted that the Indian Army is "fully ready and capable to deal with any situation." He emphasized the sensitive but stable nature of the situation along the northern border, particularly in light of ongoing tensions with China and Pakistan.





General Dwivedi stated that the Army's deployment is "balanced and robust," enabling it to effectively handle any challenges that may arise along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.





He mentioned that significant attention has been directed towards developing modern equipment and critical infrastructure at the northern border, reinforcing the Army's transformation into a modern, technology-enabled force.





The Army Chief noted that a ceasefire is maintained along the LoC; however, attempts at infiltration by terrorists continue. He highlighted that 60% of terrorists neutralized last year were of Pakistani origin, indicating ongoing vigilance in Jammu and Kashmir.





General Dwivedi also addressed the situation in Manipur, mentioning improvements due to coordinated efforts between security forces and government initiatives aimed at establishing peace.





The Army Day celebrations in Pune marked a significant occasion, reflecting the region's historical valour. This year's event was particularly notable as it was hosted in Pune for the first time, emphasizing the deep connections between the Army and local heritage.





General Dwivedi's remarks underline a commitment to maintaining national security while adapting to evolving threats along India's borders.





PTI







