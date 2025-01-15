PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurating 3 advanced warship in Mumbai





On January 15, 2025, during the commissioning of three advanced naval vessels—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the increasing significance of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in global security dynamics. He noted that the region is becoming a focal point for international power rivalry, largely due to its strategic importance for trade and security.





Strategic Importance of The IOR: Defence Minister Singh stated that the Indian Ocean's role has eclipsed that of the Atlantic Ocean, as it now serves as a critical conduit for global trade. Approximately 95% of India's trade transits through this region, making its security paramount for national interests.





Power Rivalry: The Defence Minister highlighted that the IOR is increasingly characterized by competition among major powers, particularly in light of China's expanding naval presence. He underscored that this rivalry necessitates a robust Indian Navy capable of safeguarding India's maritime interests.





Commitment To Self-Reliance: Singh reaffirmed India's commitment to achieving self-reliance in defence, a goal encapsulated in the concept of Atmanirbharta. He noted that over 75% of the components in the newly commissioned ships are indigenously produced, reflecting India's growing capabilities in defence manufacturing.





Modernisation And Reforms: The commissioning event also marked a step forward in India's broader defence modernization efforts. Singh mentioned that 2025 has been designated as the "Year of Reforms" for the Ministry of Defence, with several initiatives aimed at enhancing operational readiness and indigenous production capabilities.





Addressing Security Challenges: Singh pointed out ongoing challenges in the region, including illegal activities such as drug trafficking and terrorism, which further complicate security dynamics. A strong naval presence is deemed essential to counter these threats effectively.





In summary, Rajnath Singh's remarks underscore India's strategic pivot towards strengthening its naval capabilities in response to rising geopolitical tensions in the Indian Ocean Region. This approach aims to secure national interests while fostering greater self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Reuters







