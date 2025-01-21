



The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) are actively working towards enhancing their joint operational capabilities in air defence. This initiative includes the integration of the Army's Akashteer air defence system with the Integrated Air Command & Control System (IACCS), which aims to improve coordination and effectiveness in air defence operations.





As of January 2025, the integration of the Akashteer system with IACCS has been completed for one site, while efforts are ongoing to integrate additional sites. This integration is crucial for achieving a unified air defence strategy that leverages both Army and Air Force assets.





Project Akashteer





This project represents a significant advancement in India's air defence capabilities. It automates and integrates air defence control processes, enhancing situational awareness and reducing the risk of friendly fire incidents. The system incorporates various radar and communication technologies into a cohesive network, allowing for more effective detection and engagement of hostile targets.





Joint Exercises





Recently, a four-day joint exercise named Exercise Devil Strike was conducted to validate these integrated operations. The exercise involved complex airborne operations and demonstrated the ability of both forces to operate seamlessly in challenging environments. This drill not only tested operational preparedness but also refined logistic strategies to maintain troop effectiveness under extreme conditions.





The move towards jointness in air defence is seen as a critical step in enhancing India’s military readiness. By combining resources and capabilities, the Army and IAF aim to create a more responsive and resilient air defence posture. The Akashteer system's automation and integration promise to streamline operations, ensuring rapid responses to aerial threats while safeguarding friendly aircraft in contested airspace.





Agencies







