



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed that it was a "great honour" to represent India at the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President Donald Trump, held on January 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. He attended the event as the special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the significance of India-U.S. relations as Trump begins his second term in office.





In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar shared his sentiments and included photographs from the ceremony. He emphasized that his presence underscored the strong diplomatic ties between India and the United States.





During the inauguration, Trump was sworn in as the 47th president, with JD Vance taking the oath as vice president. Jaishankar also participated in a traditional Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St John's Church prior to the ceremony.





The event marked a significant moment in U.S. political history, with various international dignitaries in attendance, reflecting the growing global diplomatic engagement.





