



The Indian Army has announced its blueprint for 2025, designated as the "Year of Reforms," aimed at transforming its operational capabilities and aligning with modern warfare requirements. This initiative follows previous years focused on transformation and technology absorption, with a long-term vision set for 2023 to 2032 as the "Decade of Transformation".





Enhancing cooperation among the Army, Navy, and Air Force through joint doctrines and shared tactics.





Establishing new joint commands to streamline operations.





Incorporating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and hypersonic technology, thus ensuring modernisation and technology infusion





Undertaking systems and processes change by overhauling legacy practices, digitizing processes, and streamlining procurement procedures for efficiency.





Focusing on workforce motivation, inclusion of women, and veterans' welfare.





The reforms aim to bolster India's defense capabilities and enhance interoperability with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The Indian Army is also committed to leveraging indigenous solutions to strengthen its technological base. This includes creating specialized units for niche technologies and revising existing structures to support multi-domain operations.





These reforms are expected to position India as a significant player in the global defense ecosystem, facilitating deeper defense cooperation with allies such as Australia. The overarching goal is to ensure that the Indian Army evolves alongside global military trends while maintaining operational readiness and technological advancement.





The "Year of Reforms" marks a critical juncture in the Indian Army's evolution towards a future-ready force, aligning with national aspirations for a stronger defence posture by 2047.





Agencies







