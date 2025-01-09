



India has recently strengthened its defence ties with the Maldives by handing over defence equipment and stores valued at approximately ₹35 crore (over $4 million) during a bilateral meeting in New Delhi. This handover was conducted at the request of the Maldivian government and included items such as utility vehicles and berthing equipment.





The meeting took place between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Maldivian counterpart, Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, marking a significant step in the restoration of relations after a period of tension. The discussions focused on enhancing the capabilities of the Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF) and reaffirmed both nations' commitment to their Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership.





Additionally, both ministers addressed various aspects of defence cooperation, including the extension of leases for Indian aviation platforms currently utilized by the Maldives for medical evacuations. They also discussed maritime security concerns, particularly regarding the presence of foreign vessels in Maldivian waters, which has been a point of contention due to India's apprehensions about Chinese naval activities in the region.





Minister Maumoon expressed gratitude for India's historical role as a key partner in defence and security, emphasizing the importance of India's support in enhancing Maldives' infrastructural capacities and training programs for its defence personnel.





ANI







