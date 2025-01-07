



Brazil has officially announced that Indonesia has become a full member of the BRICS bloc, a coalition of developing economies. This decision was made public on January 6, 2025, and marks a significant expansion for the group, which originally included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and later South Africa. Indonesia's membership was endorsed by BRICS leaders during a summit in Johannesburg in August 2023, but the formal entry was delayed until after Indonesia's newly elected government was established in late 2024.





Significance of Indonesia's Membership:





Economic Impact: Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia and the fourth most populous nation globally, with a GDP of approximately $1.4 trillion. Its inclusion is expected to enhance economic cooperation among BRICS nations.





Global Governance Reform: The Brazilian government highlighted that Indonesia shares a commitment with other BRICS members to reform global governance institutions and deepen cooperation within the Global South.





Future Prospects: Brazil, which holds the presidency of BRICS for 2025, aims to strengthen ties among member countries and explore alternatives to the US dollar for trade transactions.





This expansion reflects BRICS' ongoing efforts to increase its influence as a counterbalance to Western powers and foster collaboration among emerging economies.





