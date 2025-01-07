



Recent comments from Canadian journalist Daniel Bordman suggest a strong belief that India-Canada relations would improve under a Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre. Bordman expressed confidence that the Conservative Party, traditionally seen as more aligned with India compared to the current Liberal administration, would take steps to reset the strained diplomatic ties between the two nations.





The relationship between India and Canada has reached a significant low point, primarily due to accusations made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding India's involvement in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader. This situation has escalated tensions, leading both countries to expel diplomats and engage in a public diplomatic standoff. Critics of Trudeau's handling of foreign policy argue that his approach has alienated India and failed to address concerns over pro-Khalistani elements in Canada.





Bordman noted that the Conservatives have historically been strong allies of India, as evidenced during Stephen Harper's tenure as Prime Minister, which saw improved bilateral relations focused on trade and cultural ties. If Poilievre assumes leadership, it is expected that his government would adopt a more favourable stance towards India, potentially leading to a thaw in relations.





Bordman's insights reflect broader expectations for a shift in Canada-India relations should the Conservatives regain power, emphasizing their historical alignment with Indian interests and the potential for renewed diplomatic engagement.





ANI







