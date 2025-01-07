



Ajit Doval, India's National Security Adviser, recently met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in New Delhi to review the progress of their high-level dialogue on various strategic issues. This meeting, held on January 6, 2025, focused on enhancing cooperation in defense, cybersecurity, and maritime security as part of the ongoing India-U.S. Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) launched in May 2022.





Missile Technology Cooperation





Sullivan announced updates to U.S. missile export control policies under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), which will facilitate greater cooperation in outer space and bolster commercial space initiatives between the two nations.





Civil Nuclear Cooperation





The U.S. is set to finalize steps to delist certain Indian nuclear entities, promoting civil nuclear cooperation and enhancing clean energy supply chains. This reflects a significant step forward in aligning both countries' nuclear policies.





Technological Collaboration





Both Doval and Sullivan emphasized the importance of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and telecommunications, as vital components of their bilateral relationship. Sullivan credited Doval's vision for driving these initiatives forward.





This meeting is part of a series of high-level dialogues aimed at strengthening the India-U.S. partnership amidst evolving global security dynamics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing ties between the two democracies, particularly in technology and defence sectors, indicating a commitment to further enhance this strategic partnership for mutual benefit.





ANI







