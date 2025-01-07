



During his recent visit to India, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan characterized the relationship between the United States and India as one of "natural partners", emphasizing that it is founded on intention, choice, determination, leadership, and perseverance. He made these remarks at an event at IIT Delhi titled "The United States and India: Building a Shared Future". Sullivan highlighted the potential for further collaboration, stating that the partnership is boundless and that much more can be achieved together in the future.





Sullivan's visit coincided with significant discussions regarding advancements in the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, particularly in areas such as technology, defense, space, civil nuclear energy, and artificial intelligence. He noted that the U.S. is finalizing steps to enhance civil nuclear cooperation with Indian entities, a goal that has been in progress since the vision laid out nearly two decades ago by former leaders of both nations.





In meetings with Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval, Sullivan assessed the progress made over the past four years and reiterated the importance of stronger defence cooperation to address regional security challenges, particularly those posed by China's industrial strategies. He also mentioned initiatives aimed at bolstering production capabilities in critical sectors to reduce reliance on single sources, specifically China.





