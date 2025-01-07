



Jake Sullivan, the U.S. National Security Adviser, recently emphasized the significant challenges posed by China's "predatorial industrial strategies" during his visit to India. He highlighted the necessity for enhanced collaboration between the U.S. and India to counter these threats effectively.





Sullivan criticized China's aggressive tactics in critical sectors such as semiconductors and clean energy, which he described as detrimental to competition and security. He noted that these strategies not only threaten economic stability but also increase risks of cyber espionage and sabotage against vital industries in both nations.





He stressed that a robust partnership between the U.S. and India is crucial for ensuring regional stability, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. Sullivan pointed out that this collaboration is essential for developing advanced technologies and defense capabilities to mitigate reliance on China.





Sullivan announced that the U.S. is finalizing steps to facilitate civil nuclear cooperation with India, removing long-standing regulatory barriers. This move aims to deepen technological ties and enhance collaboration in high-tech sectors. He also mentioned initiatives like the U.S. Chips and Science Act and India's Semiconductor Mission as vital components in reducing dependency on Chinese supply chains.





Over the past 25 years, the defense relationship between the U.S. and India has evolved significantly, transitioning from no defense trade to collaborative manufacturing of defense systems. Sullivan highlighted that American companies, such as Micron, are investing heavily in India's semiconductor sector, reinforcing India's role as a key player in the global chip ecosystem.





Sullivan's remarks underscored a shared vision between the U.S. and India for a secure and resilient Indo-Pacific region. He called for continued investment in joint technological advancements and defense capabilities to address mutual challenges posed by China.





Sullivan's visit reinforced the strategic importance of U.S.-India relations in addressing contemporary global challenges, particularly those arising from China's industrial policies.





ANI







