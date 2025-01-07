



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in New Delhi, where they discussed the advancements in the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership over the past four years. During this meeting, PM Modi expressed his appreciation for a letter from U.S. President Joe Biden that was handed to him by Sullivan.





In his remarks, PM Modi highlighted the significant progress made in key areas such as technology, defense, space, civil nuclear cooperation, clean energy, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence. He emphasized the importance of continuing to deepen cooperation between the two democracies for mutual benefit and global good.





Modi also reflected on his previous interactions with President Biden, particularly during the Quad Leaders' Summit in September 2024, and acknowledged Biden's contributions to strengthening the partnership between India and the U.S. He conveyed his best wishes to President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during this engagement.





