



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India successfully conducted a ground test of an advanced "Cooled Scramjet Engine," marking a significant milestone in the development of next-generation hypersonic missiles. This achievement is pivotal as hypersonic missiles are capable of traveling at speeds exceeding Mach 5, which is over 5,400 km/h, and can potentially evade existing air defence systems.





The ground test lasted for 120 seconds and involved a cutting-edge Active Cooled Scramjet Combustor. This technology is crucial for maintaining stable combustion at supersonic speeds without any moving parts, which is a characteristic feature of scramjet engines.





Test rig at DRDO of the "Cooled Scramjet Engine"

The DRDO has developed an indigenous endothermic scramjet fuel, which significantly enhances cooling and ignition capabilities.





This advancement is essential for the efficient operation of scramjet engines under extreme conditions.





A new advanced ceramic Thermal Barrier Coating (TBC) was also developed to withstand the high temperatures encountered during hypersonic flight. This coating enhances the engine's performance and longevity.





The successful test positions India among a select group of nations that possess the technology to develop operational hypersonic missiles, alongside the United States, Russia, and China. These advanced weapons systems have strategic implications for national defence, enabling rapid strikes with high precision.





The DRDO's advancements in scramjet technology not only pave the way for hypersonic cruise missiles but also enhance India's defence capabilities on a global scale. With ongoing developments and tests, India aims to solidify its position in the competitive landscape of hypersonic weaponry, which is increasingly becoming a focal point in modern military strategy.





Agencies







