



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is currently on a three-day visit to South Korea, where he is actively promoting collaboration between Assam's energy sectors, semiconductor industries, and startups with their South Korean counterparts. His discussions focus on establishing Assam as a semiconductor hub and enhancing renewable energy partnerships.





Sarma emphasized his vision of transforming Assam into a global semiconductor hub during meetings with South Korean companies like SK Hynix and Seoul Viosys. He highlighted a proposed ₹27,000 crore semiconductor unit in Jagiroad, which aims to create significant employment opportunities in the region.





The Chief Minister also discussed plans for generating 3,000 MW of clean energy by 2030. He expressed interest in partnering with South Korean firms to achieve this goal and to train a skilled workforce for the growing renewable energy sector in Assam.





Sarma visited the Start-up Campus at Pangyo Techno Valley, often referred to as South Korea's Silicon Valley. Here, he interacted with various start-up stakeholders to understand their ecosystem better and explore potential collaborations.





During his presentations to over 140 South Korean business leaders at the "Advantage Assam" roadshow, Sarma outlined the strategic advantages of investing in Assam, including its location and supportive government policies aimed at industrial growth.





Sarma's trip aims not only to attract investment but also to forge strong ties between Assam's burgeoning industries and South Korea's advanced technological sectors, setting the stage for mutual growth and innovation.





ANI







