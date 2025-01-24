



The Pralay Short-Range Ballistic Missile (SRBM) represents a significant advancement in India's military capabilities, designed to enhance deterrence and operational effectiveness on the battlefield. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it is classified as a tactical quasi-ballistic missile, capable of carrying various warheads and executing precise strikes against high-value targets. The missile is an amalgamation of technologies developed for Exo-Atmospheric interceptor missile Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) from the Indian Ballistic Missile Defence Program, and the Prahaar tactical missile.





Key Features





Range And Launch Capability: The Pralay missile has a range of 150 to 500 kilometers and can be launched from mobile platforms, making it versatile for battlefield deployment.





Payload Capacity: It can carry payloads weighing between 350 kg to 700 kg, allowing for different types of warheads tailored to specific mission requirements.





Composite Propellent Mix: Pralay uses the same composite propellant developed by High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) for Sagarika from K Missile family. The composite propellant is highly efficient and generates more energy compared to propellant used in Agni missile series. The aerodynamic characterisation research was conducted at the National Aerospace Laboratories' 1.2m Trisonic Wind Tunnel Facility.





Weapons Mixture: The Pralay missile can carry various warheads weighing between 350 kg and 700 kg, including high explosive fragmentation and penetration-cum-blast types and Runway Denial Penetration Submunition (RDPS) at a range of 150 km to 500 km. Its design allows it to follow a quasi-ballistic trajectory, making it less predictable compared to traditional ballistic missiles. Pralay is designed to target radar and communication installations, command and control centres and advance airfields using conventional warhead. The system is road mobile and meets the tactical ballistic missile requirement of the Indian Army. Pralay fills the gap of a conventionally armed ballistic missile that is not hampered by 'No First Use' nuclear policy.





Complex Manoeuvring Capability: Equipped with thrust vector control using jet vanes, the Pralay missile can execute evasive manoeuvres during its terminal phase, enhancing its ability to evade interception by enemy air defences. Additionally, it has the capability to deploy decoys to distract and confuse such defences, further increasing its survivability and effectiveness in combat situations. The missile's advanced guidance system includes an integrated avionics package and a sophisticated navigation system, ensuring high accuracy in targeting key enemy installations.





Warhead Types





High-Explosive Fragmentation: Effective against enemy troops and equipment over a wide area.





Penetration-Cum-Blast (PCB): Designed to penetrate fortified structures before detonating.





Runway Denial Penetration Submunition (RDPS): Targets enemy airstrips, rendering them unusable for aircraft operations.





Guidance System: The missile is equipped with advanced navigation systems that provide high accuracy, with an error margin of less than 10 meters, which is crucial for hitting tactical targets.





Speed: The Pralay can reach speeds of up to Mach 6.1, enhancing its ability to strike quickly and evade interception.





Tactical Significance





The introduction of the Pralay missile marks a strategic enhancement to India's conventional military capabilities. It is designed to complement existing systems like the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, thereby forming a robust missile arsenal that includes both ballistic and cruise options. This dual capability allows India to effectively address threats from adversaries, particularly along its northern and western borders with China and Pakistan.





Comparison With Other Missiles





Feature Pralay BrahMos Dong Feng 12 Iskander Type Quasi-Ballistic Supersonic Cruise Ballistic Ballistic Range 150-500 km 290+ km Up to 500 km Up to 500 km Payload 350-700 kg Up to 300 kg Varies Varies Speed Mach 6.1 Mach 3 Mach 2 Mach 2.5 Launch Platform Mobile Mobile/Ship-based Mobile Mobile





Development Background





The Pralay program was initiated in 2015, with the aim of developing a tactical missile that could operate effectively within the constraints of India's "No First Use" nuclear policy. It integrates technologies from various missile programs, including submarine-launched ballistic missiles and interceptor systems, making it a sophisticated addition to India's defence arsenal.





The Pralay SRBM is poised to play a crucial role in India's military strategy by providing enhanced strike capabilities against adversaries while ensuring high levels of accuracy and flexibility on the battlefield. Its development reflects India's commitment to modernizing its defence forces amidst evolving regional security dynamics.





