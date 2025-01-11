



The recent Defence Conclave held in Uttar Pradesh focused on strategies to enhance the integration of start-ups and MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) into the defence manufacturing supply chain. The event, themed "Enhancing Regional Capabilities through MSME Defence Cluster Development," brought together key stakeholders from government and industry to explore collaborative opportunities within the defence sector.





Emphasis was placed on how local start-ups and MSMEs can contribute to India's defence procurement ecosystem, potentially boosting regional economic capabilities through enhanced participation in defence manufacturing.





The conclave highlighted existing government policies aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among start-ups and MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh. This includes the Uttar Pradesh Start-Up Policy 2020, which aims to create a robust entrepreneurial environment by providing various incentives and support mechanisms.





With significant investments already made in the state's start-up ecosystem, including over INR 247 crore under the UP IT Policy, there is a strong push for developing infrastructure such as incubators and research parks to support emerging businesses.





The conclave serves as a platform not only for discussing current challenges but also for strategizing future initiatives that can empower local enterprises to thrive within the national defence landscape.





TNN







