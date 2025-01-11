



The Indian government has recently introduced two new visa categories aimed at attracting international students to pursue higher education in the country: the e-student visa and the e-student-x visa. These initiatives, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, are part of the broader Study in India (SII) program, which aims to simplify the admission process for foreign learners.





This visa is available to international students who have been admitted to recognized higher educational institutions in India and are registered on the SII portal. It is designed for those pursuing full-time undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctoral programs. This visa can be valid for up to five years, depending on the duration of the course, and may be extended while in India.





This visa is intended for the dependents of e-student visa holders, allowing them to accompany the primary visa holder throughout their studies in India.





All applicants must utilize the SII portal, which serves as a centralized platform for managing applications.





Here’s how the process works:





1. Registration: Students must first create a unique SII ID on the SII portal.

2. Admission Offer: After securing admission from an institution partnered with the SII portal, students can proceed to apply for their e-student visa.

3. Visa Application: Students must apply through the Indian visa portal (indianvisaonline.gov.in), where their applications will be validated using their SII ID.





Benefits of The New Visa Categories





The introduction of these visas aims to reduce paperwork and confusion often faced by international applicants.





The e-student visa allows entry through any immigration checkpoint, enhancing accessibility for international students.





The SII initiative connects students with over 600 partner institutions offering more than 8,000 courses across various fields such as engineering, management, sciences, law, and humanities.





This initiative represents a significant step towards positioning India as a global education hub and is expected to attract a diverse range of international students from various regions, including neighbouring countries and beyond.





BT







