



DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations has secured a significant contract worth INR 19 lakh from the Indian Army. This contract involves supplying IT hardware for the establishment of a drone lab in Jammu and Kashmir, which is expected to enhance the Army's operational capabilities in drone technology.





The hardware includes essential components such as CPUs, monitors, keyboards, and mice, crucial for the lab's functionality.





Following this announcement, DroneAcharya's shares experienced a notable increase, rising by 9.39% to reach INR 152 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) shortly after the contract was made public. This surge reflects positive investor sentiment regarding the company's role in supporting defense initiatives and contributing to national security.





Prateek Srivastava, the founder and managing director of DroneAcharya, expressed pride in receiving this contract, viewing it as a milestone for the company. He emphasized their commitment to advancing technological capabilities within the defence sector.





