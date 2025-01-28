



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the UAE from January 27 to 29, 2025, aimed at strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and the UAE. On January 28, he met Anwar Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the UAE, to discuss the ongoing progress in their comprehensive strategic partnership.





During their discussions, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of enhancing collaboration across various sectors and expressed optimism about the future trajectory of India-UAE relations. He noted that both nations have reached a stage where their aspirations for partnership are higher, reflecting greater confidence in their mutual engagements.





This meeting is part of a broader agenda to advance diplomatic ties that have been robust since their establishment in 1972, with significant milestones including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in 2015 and recent interactions at international forums.





Jaishankar's visit also includes delivering a keynote address at the Raisina Middle East forum in Abu Dhabi, further highlighting India's commitment to fostering strong ties in the region.





The Indian diaspora in the UAE plays a crucial role in this relationship, constituting about 35% of the UAE's population and contributing significantly to its economy and culture.





