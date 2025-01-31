



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently engaged with the Ministry of External Affairs' fifth cohort of Disarmament and International Security Affairs Fellows in New Delhi. This interaction, held on January 30, 2025, focused on various contemporary issues affecting global security.





During the meeting, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of understanding India's perspective on international security challenges, particularly in the context of evolving geopolitical dynamics and new-age technologies. He highlighted key topics such as:





Discussing the shifting landscape and its implications for global security.





Addressing how advancements in technology can both enhance security and pose new risks.





Focusing on ensuring equitable access to technology (Democratisation of Technology) while maintaining transparency and security in data flows.





Engaging with fellows on specific challenges faced by different regions.





Jaishankar's remarks underscored India's commitment to promoting a universal, non-discriminatory, and verifiable approach to nuclear disarmament, aligning with its established nuclear doctrine of credible minimum deterrence and no-first-use policy.





