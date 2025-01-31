



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt, resulting in the deaths of two terrorists.





The incident occurred along the Line of Control (LoC) on January 30, 2025. According to reports, the terrorists were detected during their attempt to cross into Indian territory from across the LoC and were swiftly engaged by alert troops.





The infiltration attempt was part of a broader security operation initiated after local residents reported suspicious movements in the area. Following the detection of terrorist activity, security forces conducted a coordinated search operation in nearby regions, which included police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. Reinforcements were deployed to ensure the area was secured and to continue monitoring for any further threats.





This incident underscores ongoing security challenges in the region, as infiltration attempts by armed groups remain a significant concern for Indian authorities.





