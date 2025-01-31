



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently expressed strong support for former U.S. President Donald Trump, characterizing him as an "American nationalist" during a speech at Delhi University's Hansraj College. He emphasized the positive relationship between India and the United States, noting that he received good treatment during Trump's recent inauguration ceremony, which he attended.





Jaishankar remarked on the potential for significant changes in global affairs under Trump's leadership, suggesting that India's foreign policy may need to adapt accordingly. He stated, "We have to conduct foreign policies out of syllabus in the interest of the country," indicating that India will prioritize its national interests while navigating any differences that may arise with U.S. policies.





The minister also highlighted the strong personal bond between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, reinforcing that their relationship contributes positively to India-U.S. ties. Jaishankar noted, "Our relationship with the US is strong, and Modi has a good personal relationship with Trump".





In addition to discussing diplomatic relations, Jaishankar reflected on India's growing global influence and the evolving perceptions of Indians abroad, illustrating how international recognition of India is increasing.





ANI







