



EAM Jaishankar recently engaged with a delegation from Mauritius during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) celebrations. This meeting took place on January 8, 2025, and included discussions with Mauritian Minister Mahendra Gondeea and Deputy Minister Hambyrajen Narsinghen.





The focus of their dialogue was on enhancing bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius, particularly in areas such as trade, technology, and tourism.





During the event, Jaishankar highlighted the significance of the Indian diaspora in globalisation and emphasized Odisha's potential for growth in various sectors.





He noted that the contributions of the Indian community abroad are vital for fostering international ties and economic development.





This meeting reflects India's ongoing commitment to strengthening its relationship with Mauritius, underscoring the strategic importance of this partnership in the Indian Ocean region.





ANI







