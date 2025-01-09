



Oman's Tourism Minister, Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi, recently reaffirmed the ongoing collaboration between India and Oman in the tourism sector. He highlighted that Indian tourists are the second-largest group visiting Oman, following nationals from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.





In 2024, approximately 625,000 Indian tourists visited Oman, marking a significant increase of 70% compared to the previous year, and this trend is expected to continue with a 15% rise in arrivals noted in the first five months of 2024.





The partnership aims to enhance various aspects of tourism, including medical tourism and cruise tourism, which were discussed during a bilateral meeting at a G20 tourism working group in June 2023. The Omani government has been proactive in promoting its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty through initiatives such as city roadshows in India and participation in travel awards.





Additionally, Oman has established the Oman Tourism Association to streamline tourism services and support local enterprises, which aligns with its Vision 2040 strategy to diversify the economy and boost tourism.





This association is expected to enhance collaboration among stakeholders and improve the overall visitor experience, making Oman an increasingly attractive destination for Indian travellers seeking luxury and adventure.





The ongoing efforts between India and Oman signify a strong commitment to fostering bilateral ties through tourism, benefiting both nations economically and culturally.





