



The Indian Armed Forces have successfully concluded Exercise Devil Strike, a high-intensity joint military exercise held from January 16 to 19, 2025. This collaborative effort involved the elite airborne troops of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, showcasing their operational excellence and readiness to tackle diverse challenges in demanding environments.





The exercise emphasized flawless coordination between the Army and Air Force, validating complex airborne operations such as the precision insertion of troops and equipment into hostile terrains.





Cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art equipment were deployed to ensure efficient and accurate delivery of forces to remote locations, enhancing operational capabilities.





The exercise featured meticulously coordinated airborne drills that demonstrated exceptional teamwork between the two branches of the military.





Mission scenarios closely mimicked actual combat challenges, ensuring that troops were well-prepared for real-world operational demands.





Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwala, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 33 Corps, observed the exercise and praised the professionalism and adaptability of the participating units.





He remarked, "Exercise Devil Strike has once again demonstrated our Armed Forces' ability to adapt, innovate, and operate as a cohesive unit in diverse operational scenarios," reflecting a strong commitment to maintaining readiness for future challenges.





Exercise Devil Strike has significantly enhanced joint operational capabilities within the Indian Armed Forces, reaffirming their preparedness to safeguard national interests and respond effectively to emerging threats. This exercise marks another milestone in their ongoing pursuit of operational excellence and national security assurance.





Agencies







