



The Pralay missile is set to make its debut at the Republic Day parade in India on January 26, 2025.





This newly-developed tactical missile, designed for short-range surface-to-surface operations, boasts a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg and a range of up to 500 km.





Known for its precision and capability to strike deep into enemy territory, the missile’s inclusion highlights India’s growing strength in indigenous defence technology. Other key weapons on display will include the BrahMos missile, multi-barrel rocket launchers, T-90 tanks, and Nag missiles, showcasing India’s military prowess.





It is capable of carrying conventional warheads and represents a significant advancement in India's tactical missile capabilities.





This year's parade will highlight not only military advancements but also cultural diversity, featuring participation from around 5,000 tribal artists alongside various military displays.





The inclusion of the Pralay missile underscores India's focus on indigenous weapon systems and defence technology.





The Republic Day Parade will feature a tri-service contingent, symbolising unity among the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Navy will also present its dedicated tableau. An Indonesian contingent of 160 marchers and 190 band members will join, strengthening ties with the Southeast Asian nation and adding a global element to the parade.





Agencies







