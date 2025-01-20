



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to conduct further docking trials with its SpaDeX satellites following their successful docking on January 16, 2025. This initiative aims to enhance the precision of automated docking capabilities, a critical technology for future space missions.





On January 16, ISRO achieved a significant milestone by successfully docking two satellites, marking India as the fourth country to accomplish such a feat after the United States, Russia, and China. The docking was part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), which aims to develop technologies for spacecraft rendezvous and docking operations. The two satellites involved, SDX-01 and SDX-02, were launched on December 30, 2024, and underwent a series of manoeuvres before achieving successful connection in space.





Upcoming Trials





ISRO is now preparing for additional trials to refine the accuracy of its docking process. M Sankaran, director of the UR Rao Satellite Centre, emphasised the importance of assessing how accurately the docking was executed and identifying areas for improvement. Future trials will involve shorter separations between the satellites, likely not exceeding 100 meters, to focus on perfecting the final approach and docking mechanism rather than long-range manoeuvres.





Key Objectives For Future Trials:





Precision Improvement: Detailed assessments will be conducted to evaluate docking accuracy.





Shorter Distances: Upcoming trials will involve smaller separations to minimize fuel consumption and enhance precision.





Sensor Evaluation: A sophisticated array of sensors will be utilized during these trials to ensure successful rendezvous and docking operations.





The SpaDeX project is pivotal for India's future space endeavors, including plans for a space station and interplanetary missions. The successful demonstration of docking technology is essential for missions such as Chandrayaan-4 and Gaganyaan, which aim to advance India's capabilities in human spaceflight and satellite servicing.





ISRO's ongoing efforts with SpaDeX are crucial for advancing India's position in space technology and ensuring the success of its ambitious future missions.





Agencies







