



Former Indian envoy Veena Sikri has raised concerns regarding the credibility of a second arrest warrant issued against former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sikri, who served as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh from 2003 to 2006, emphasized that the issuance of such warrants, particularly in the context of ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, warrants scrutiny.





The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh has issued two arrest warrants for Hasina, who has been living in exile in India since August 2024 following her ousting amid significant protests against her government. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has accused Hasina of various crimes, including human rights violations and corruption related to the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.





Sikri stated that the process leading to extradition and arrest warrants should be transparent and based on concrete evidence. She pointed out that the first arrest warrant lacked substantial judicial backing, and the same concerns apply to the current one. She noted that there has been no evidence provided to international bodies like the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) regarding the charges against Hasina.





The situation is further complicated by a recent diplomatic note from Bangladesh to India requesting Hasina's extradition under a prisoner exchange agreement. However, both Sikri and other former diplomats have indicated that a note verbale is insufficient for initiating extradition procedures and that such requests must follow established legal protocols.





Sikri's comments reflect broader concerns about the political motivations behind these legal actions, suggesting they may be part of a "political witch hunt" against Hasina and her party, the Awami League.





ANI







