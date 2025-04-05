A cutaway image of Dry Kaveri Engine (Non-Afterburner version)





Godrej Aerospace's Dry Kaveri Engine Development: Progress And Timeline





Godrej Aerospace has successfully completed the manufacturing and delivery of two modules of the Kaveri Derivative Engine (Dry Kaveri) to the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) within a two-year time-frame, with six additional modules currently under development and scheduled for delivery later in 2025. This achievement marks a significant milestone in India's indigenous aero-engine manufacturing capabilities and represents a crucial step toward technological self-reliance in defence aviation.





Project Background And Contract Timeline





In September 2022, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) awarded Godrej Aerospace a contract to manufacture eight modules for the Dry Kaveri engine project. This collaboration represented a strategic initiative to accelerate the development of India's indigenous jet engine program. The manufacturing process was officially inaugurated by Dr. Tessy Thomas, Director General of Aeronautical Systems at DRDO, at the Godrej & Boyce facility. The contract specifically involved the production of eight modules for a specialised 48 kN thrust Dry Kaveri derivative engine without an afterburner. This variant evolved from the original Kaveri engine, which was initially conceived for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS fighter jet, but has since been adapted for other applications.





Contract Specifications And Deliverables





The agreement between GTRE and Godrej Aerospace outlined a comprehensive development roadmap with specific deliverables. Initially, the first set of modules for the dry Kaveri engine was scheduled for delivery by March 2024, with the first fully assembled engine expected by mid-2024. According to more recent reports, Godrej Aerospace committed to manufacturing eight modules of six engines, with the first engine delivery planned for late 2024 and complete deliveries projected by August 2025. The contract represented a significant achievement for Godrej Aerospace, making it the first Indian private company to secure an order for manufacturing modules of DRDO's Kaveri derivative engine.





Current Development Status





As of April 2025, Godrej Aerospace has successfully completed and delivered the first two modules of the Kaveri derivative engine to GTRE. This milestone was achieved within a two-year period from the contract award, demonstrating the company's manufacturing capabilities and commitment to the project timeline. The completion of these two modules represents significant progress in the development of this specialized engine, which has undergone substantial modifications from earlier prototypes to address previous challenges.





Technical Specifications





The Dry Kaveri engine being manufactured by Godrej Aerospace is a 48 kN thrust engine without an afterburner. Some sources refer to it as a 46 kN or 50 kN class engine, but all confirm it is a "dry" version without afterburner capability. This specialized engine is distinct from the original Kaveri engine design and incorporates substantial modifications and improvements to address previous challenges, resulting in a more advanced and stable iteration. The engine has already undergone high-altitude tests at Zhukovsky in Russia, with initial results described as satisfactory, though further trials are planned.





Remaining Modules And Future Development





The six remaining modules of the Dry Kaveri engine are currently under development at Godrej Aerospace and are scheduled for delivery later in 2025. These modules will complete the full set of eight that were ordered by GTRE in 2022. The complete engine assembly is expected to undergo comprehensive trials, with the anticipated completion of all tests by 2025. This timeline aligns with the original contract specifications and demonstrates that the project is progressing according to schedule despite the complex nature of jet engine manufacturing.





Enhanced Capabilities And Future Applications





Beyond the current development phase, GTRE is working on an advanced afterburner module for the Dry Kaveri engine. This enhancement is designed to increase the engine's thrust capability to 73-75 kN when the afterburner is engaged. The development of this afterburner module represents a significant technological advancement that could expand the engine's applications. According to project plans, this enhanced version may undergo limited developmental trials onboard an TEJAS Prototype by 2028.





Strategic Applications And Significance





The Dry Kaveri engine is being developed primarily for use in unmanned aerial vehicles, specifically for the Unmanned Stealth Strike Aircraft Platform and other unmanned fighter jet programs under development by DRDO for the Indian Air Force. Additionally, the afterburner-equipped version may potentially be used in the production variant of the HLFT-42, a new supersonic trainer/light attack fighter jet that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is developing for the Indian Air Force and export markets.





Technological Self-Reliance And Future Capabilities





This project has strategic significance beyond its immediate applications. Maneck Behramkamdin, Executive Vice President and Business Head of Aerospace Business at Godrej Enterprises Group, has highlighted that the company's experience in manufacturing the Kaveri derivative engine has enabled it to develop crucial skills needed for more advanced projects. He described the Kaveri derivative engine project as "a stepping stone for India to understand how the engine is made" and emphasised that the experience gained is preparing the company for potential involvement in 5th generation engine development.





Metallurgical Advancements And Manufacturing Expertise





Working on the Kaveri derivative engine has allowed Godrej Aerospace to develop specialized metallurgical expertise that will be valuable for future, more advanced engine projects. The company has gained significant experience working with titanium, a light and corrosion-resistant metal that is crucial in jet engine development but challenging to work with due to its tendency to spring back or lose its shape. This expertise in handling specialized metals, heat treatments, and surface treatments positions Godrej Aerospace as a key player in India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.





Conclusion





Godrej Aerospace's completion of two modules of the Dry Kaveri engine within a two-year period represents significant progress in India's indigenous aero-engine manufacturing capabilities. With six modules still under development and scheduled for delivery later in 2025, the project continues to advance toward its goal of creating a fully functional 48 kN dry thrust engine for unmanned aerial applications. This achievement not only demonstrates growing technical capabilities within India's private defence manufacturing sector but also contributes to the country's broader goals of technological self-reliance in critical defence technologies. The experience and expertise gained through this project are expected to facilitate future advancements in more sophisticated engine technologies, potentially including 5th generation fighter jet engines for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program.





