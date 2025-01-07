Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in New Delhi, where he emphasized that the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has reached unprecedented levels of cooperation. This meeting is particularly significant as it marks Sullivan's last official engagement with the Biden administration before transitioning to a new U.S. leadership.





During the discussions, PM Modi highlighted advancements in various sectors, including technology, defence, space, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence. He expressed optimism about continuing to build on this momentum to benefit both nations and contribute positively to global challenges. Modi noted that the partnership has made substantial progress over the past four years, particularly through initiatives like the U.S.-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), which was launched in May 2022 to enhance collaboration in critical technologies.





Sullivan's visit also involved important discussions with Indian officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. They reviewed ongoing dialogues related to defence, cyber security, and maritime security. A key highlight of Sullivan's announcements was the U.S. commitment to finalize steps for delisting Indian nuclear entities from restricted lists, which would facilitate civil nuclear cooperation and strengthen clean energy supply chains between the two countries.





The meeting underscored the shared commitment of both nations to deepen their strategic ties and foster innovation through collaborative efforts in emerging technologies, positioning India and the U.S. as pivotal partners in addressing global challenges.





