This significant military procurement represents a major enhancement to India's naval aviation capabilities and further strengthens the strategic partnership between India and France. The deal comes after extensive negotiations between the two countries and addresses critical operational requirements for the Indian Navy's aircraft carriers.





The newly approved deal includes the procurement of 22 single-seater Rafale-Marine aircraft and 4 twin-seater trainer variants specifically designed for naval operations. This configuration closely mirrors information from earlier negotiation phases when a French delegation visited India to discuss the acquisition terms.





The negotiations for this deal began around June 12, 2024, with a second round of talks commencing in July 2024. During these negotiations, France initially offered the jets at a cost exceeding ₹50,000 crore, while India pushed for more favourable pricing. The final agreement at ₹63,000 crore represents the culmination of these extensive discussions.





The French offer includes a comprehensive package covering the integration of Indian weapons systems, such as the indigenous Astra beyond visual range air-to-air missiles and Rudram anti-radiation missiles. Additionally, the package incorporates India-specific enhancements, specialized landing equipment for carrier operations, and various support systems essential for naval deployment. By September 2024, France had submitted its final price offer, reportedly providing a significant reduction after tough negotiations.





The deal's structure is based on the previous 2016 agreement for 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force, which was valued at ₹59,000 crore, with appropriate adjustments for inflation. The contract is expected to be formally signed in the coming weeks, officially cementing this major defence acquisition.





The Rafale-Marine jets will be delivered within a time-frame of 37 to 65 months following the contract signing. This schedule means the complete fleet should be operational by 2030-31, providing a clear roadmap for enhancing India's naval aviation capabilities. The procurement specifically includes naval variants of the Rafale fighter, which typically feature reinforced landing gear, strengthened airframes, and specialized equipment for carrier operations.





Naval twin-engine jets like the Rafale-Marine are inherently more expensive than their land-based counterparts due to the additional capabilities required for sea operations. The aircraft features a strengthened landing gear, arrestor hook, and other specialized equipment that enables operations from aircraft carriers under challenging maritime conditions. These modifications are essential for the high-stress environment of carrier landings and take-offs.





The deal also includes performance-based logistics support and spares for a five-year period, not only for the newly acquired naval Rafale jets but also for the 36 Rafale jets already inducted into the Indian Air Force. This integrated support approach ensures operational continuity and maintenance efficiency across both platforms.





The acquisition of Rafale-Marine jets represents a significant enhancement to the Indian Navy's carrier-based aviation capabilities. These aircraft will operate from India's aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and the indigenous INS Vikrant, substantially increasing the navy's offensive and defensive capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region. INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, was commissioned in September 2022 and has been undergoing flight and sea trials.





Currently, the Indian Navy operates Russian-origin MiG-29K fighters for its carrier-based operations. The MiG-29Ks will continue to serve aboard INS Vikramaditya while the new Rafale-Marine jets will enhance the overall naval aviation fleet. This acquisition addresses the Indian Navy's longstanding requirement for modern, high-performance carrier-based fighter aircraft capable of projecting power across the maritime domain.





The Indian Navy plans to base these aircraft at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, establishing a strategic air base for training and maintenance operations when the aircraft are not deployed on carriers. This basing strategy allows for efficient management of the fleet while maintaining operational readiness.





Interestingly, this naval aircraft procurement also yields significant benefits for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The deal includes provisions for upgrading the "buddy-buddy" aerial refuelling capabilities of the existing IAF Rafale fleet. This enhancement will enable up to 10 aircraft from the 36-plane IAF Rafale fleet to refuel others in the air, substantially extending their operational range and endurance during missions.





The equipment provided for this capability will significantly enhance the strategic reach of the IAF's Rafale jets, allowing them to conduct longer-range operations without depending on dedicated tanker aircraft. Additionally, the deal includes ground-based support equipment for IAF operations and software upgrades that will improve the interoperability between naval and air force Rafale variants.





Some specific Indian Air Force requirements have also been incorporated into this naval deal, including approximately 40 drop tanks and several work stations for the planes. These additions demonstrate the holistic approach taken in this procurement, addressing needs across multiple service branches with a single contract.





Looking ahead, the Indian Navy is already planning for its next generation of carrier-based fighters. The navy is exploring the acquisition of indigenous fifth-generation aircraft being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This twin-engine deck-based fighter aircraft is expected to be the naval counterpart of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) currently under development for the Indian Air Force.





The Navy has been making steady progress in testing indigenous aircraft for carrier operations. In early 2023, two fixed-wing fighter aircraft—the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Navy and a MiG-29K jet—made historic maiden landings on INS Vikrant. The LCA Navy serves as a technology demonstrator for future naval aviation platforms, including the proposed Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF).





These developments indicate India's strategic push toward self-reliance in defence production, even as it makes significant foreign acquisitions to meet immediate operational requirements. The Rafale-Marine acquisition thus represents a bridge between current needs and future indigenous capabilities.





The approval of the Rafale-Marine fighter jet deal marks a significant milestone in India's defence modernization efforts, particularly for its naval aviation capabilities. The deal not only addresses the immediate requirements of the Indian Navy but also offers substantial benefits for the Indian Air Force through shared technology and upgrades.





This acquisition strengthens India's strategic partnership with France while enhancing the nation's maritime security posture in the Indian Ocean Region. The comprehensive nature of the deal—covering aircraft, weapons integration, logistics support, and future upgrades—demonstrates a holistic approach to defence procurement that considers long-term operational requirements and life-cycle costs.





As India continues to expand its naval capabilities with both foreign acquisitions and indigenous development programs, the Rafale-Marine jets will serve as a formidable component of the nation's maritime defence strategy for decades to come. The deal represents not just a purchase of aircraft but a significant enhancement of India's strategic position in the evolving geopolitical landscape of the Indo-Pacific region.





IDN With Input From Agencies







