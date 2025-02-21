Representation

The recent Aero India 2025 Air Show, held from February 10 to 14 at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, has sparked intense discussions in Indian defence circles regarding stealth fighter capabilities. This event marked the first time that the U.S. Air Force's F-35 and Russia's Su-57 shared the same platform, providing a unique opportunity for comparison between Eastern and Western military technologies.





Stealth Fighters: A Game-Changer





Stealth fighters are designed to evade radar detection, significantly altering the dynamics of modern air combat. The Indian Air Force (IAF) currently operates advanced aircraft like the Rafale jets but lacks a fifth-generation stealth fighter. The AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) program is India's response to this gap, aiming to develop a twin-engine fighter with advanced stealth features.





The AMCA Program





The AMCA is intended to enhance India's air combat capabilities and is being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This aircraft is designed to perform various missions, including air superiority and ground strike, and will incorporate technologies that align with India's goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Key Features of The AMCA Include:





Stealth Design: It will utilise low-observable design principles to minimise radar cross-section. Engine Options: The initial variant will be powered by an American engine, while future versions may use more powerful indigenous engines developed by DRDO. Advanced Capabilities: The AMCA aims to integrate sixth-generation technologies over time, including drone control and directed energy weapons.





The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project is progressing steadily, with significant developments reported recently. Dr. Krishna Rajendra Neeli, the project director, confirmed that the full-scale engineering development phase commenced in April 2024 following approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in March 2024. This marks a crucial step in India's ambition to create its own fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, which is expected to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) significantly.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has recently reaffirmed its commitment to the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, emphasising that any cost overruns or delays should be reported directly to it rather than the Ministry of Defence. This directive indicates a significant shift in oversight, as the CCS is the highest security body within the Indian cabinet, showcasing the government's intent to expedite the AMCA project and bring it into "mission mode".

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program in India aims to develop an indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet that is projected to be significantly less costly than similar aircraft from other countries. Defence scientists estimate that the basic cost of the AMCA, excluding additional expenses such as weapons packages, maintenance, and upgrades specific to India, could be 50-60% lower than comparable foreign jets.

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is designed with a focus on stealth capabilities, primarily achieved through its internal weapons bay (IWB). This feature allows the AMCA to carry various munitions without compromising its radar signature, as external weapons typically increase visibility to enemy radar systems. In other fighter jets, weapons are hanging on their wing, fuselage, and sometimes the wingtip hardpoints. The AMCA is expected to carry BrahMos-NG, air-to-ground missiles, Astra air-to-air missiles, anti-tank missiles and the Rudram-M2 anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs and precision munitions.





Implications





The presence of both the F-35 and Su-57 at Aero India 2025 has underscored the urgency for the IAF to modernise its fleet. Observers noted that while these advanced fighters were showcased, neither may fully meet India's requirements due to various constraints. The Indian Ministry of Defence emphasised that this event provided valuable insights into the capabilities of these aircraft, highlighting the need for timely decisions regarding new fighter acquisitions.





India is currently at a crossroads regarding its air force modernisation efforts, particularly in light of the potential acquisition of the F-35 fighter jet from the United States. This decision carries significant implications for India's defence strategy, especially as it balances the desire for advanced capabilities against the costs and impacts on indigenous programs.





The F-35 is one of the most expensive military aircraft, with estimates suggesting that acquiring 114 units could cost India around $100 billion. The flyaway cost for each F-35A variant is approximately $82.5 million, but this could rise to $100-110 million when considering additional expenses and export pricing. This financial burden raises questions about the sustainability of such an investment, especially given India's commitment of ₹15,000 crore towards developing its own Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





Opting for the F-35 may stall India's indigenous stealth fighter development efforts. The AMCA project aims to create a homegrown solution to meet India's defence needs, and reliance on foreign technology could hinder this initiative and increase dependence on U.S. military systems. The AMCA is projected to be operational by 2036, making the need for interim solutions critical.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) operates significantly below its approved strength of 42 squadrons, currently managing only 31. This shortfall necessitates urgent acquisition of new aircraft to maintain parity with regional adversaries, particularly China. The F-35 could provide unmatched first-strike capabilities and advanced stealth features that are appealing in this context.





The U.S. has expressed strong interest in selling the F-35 to India as part of a broader strategy to enhance military cooperation amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. However, there are concerns about India's existing defence ties with Russia, particularly regarding the S-400 missile system, which may complicate the operational integration of F-35s. The U.S. has historically opposed countries operating both systems due to potential risks to the F-35's stealth capabilities.





While India faces a critical decision regarding its air force modernisation amid rising regional tensions and a shortfall in fighter jet squadrons, the U.S. has proposed selling the F-35 Lightning-II stealth fighter to India at approximately $80 million (₹695 crore) per jet, but this offer comes with significant concerns about high lifecycle and maintenance costs, which have made Indian Air Force (IAF) officials cautious about proceeding with the deal.





The F-35 is designed for integration within NATO frameworks, which raises questions about its compatibility with India's existing diverse fleet of aircraft, primarily composed of Russian and French models. This incompatibility could limit the effectiveness of the F-35 in India's operational context.





While the upfront cost of the F-35 is appealing, experts highlight that its operational costs could be significantly higher over its lifecycle compared to other options like the AMCA or Su-57.





A senior Indian Air Force (IAF) air marshal has expressed significant scepticism regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's offer to sell F-35 fighter jets to India, labelling it a potential "trap." The air marshal warned that committing to the F-35s could lead to increased costs for India's own indigenous fighter jet development. Specifically, he noted that if India purchases fewer indigenous aircraft, the costs associated with their development would be spread over a smaller production volume, thereby making each unit significantly more expensive.





India is currently facing a critical decision in its defence procurement strategy as it seeks to modernise its air force amidst rising tensions in the region and a shortfall in its operational squadrons, which have decreased to 31 from an approved strength of 42. Trump's proposal includes not only the F-35 but also a broader increase in military sales to India, which he claims would elevate India into an elite group of nations that can acquire such advanced technology. However, the deal has drawn criticism due to the high costs associated with the F-35, estimated at around $80 million per unit, along with substantial maintenance expenses.





Acquiring the F-35 may draw India closer into the U.S. defence sphere, potentially impacting its strategic autonomy and relationships with traditional partners like Russia & France. This geopolitical shift is a matter of concern for Indian policymakers.





New Delhi faces a crucial decision: whether to fast-track its indigenous AMCA program or pursue the high-cost acquisition of the F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. Each path carries distinct advantages and challenges that will shape India's air power landscape for years to come. As discussions progress, balancing immediate operational needs with long-term strategic goals will be essential for India's defence planning.





India is poised to invest over $200 billion (approximately ₹17.3 lakh crore) in military modernisation over the next decade, as highlighted by the Congressional Research Service. This significant expenditure reflects India's strategic focus on enhancing its defence capabilities amid a complex security environment characterised by tensions with neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan, as well as the need for self-reliance in defence production under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Frank O’Donnell is a non-resident fellow in the Stimson Centre's South Asia Program. He considers the offer from U.S. President Donald Trump to sell F-35 fighter jets to India as a promising signal of continued U.S. commitment to supporting India’s military power. However, India will need to weigh the lengthy negotiations and the delivery process against other potential platforms that could better suit its immediate fighter jet needs.

India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has clarified that the offer from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the F-35 fighter jets is "not an offer yet." Singh emphasised that while Trump indicated a roadmap for making the F-35 available, India will only consider the proposal once it becomes formalised. He stated, "Our procurements are done through a process; requirements are raised by the services...let’s see how it goes".



As India navigates its defence landscape amidst geopolitical complexities, the development of indigenous stealth capabilities like the AMCA will be crucial for maintaining air superiority in the region.





