



Recent reports of a potential Chinese-backed airbase in Bangladesh's Lalmonirhat district have sparked security concerns in New Delhi, particularly regarding vulnerabilities to India's strategically crucial Chicken's Neck corridor.





While questions remain about the veracity of these claims, the reported location's proximity to India's narrow north-eastern corridor and coinciding diplomatic shifts in Bangladesh's foreign relations with China and Pakistan have heightened Indian strategic anxiety. This analysis examines the reported airbase plans, contradictory information regarding its existence, and the broader regional security implications amid changing diplomatic dynamics.





Chinese-Supported Airbase in Lalmonirhat





In late 2024, reports emerged claiming that Bangladesh planned to construct Asia's second-largest airbase in Lalmonirhat district with technical assistance from China. According to these reports, the Bangladesh Air Force had unveiled plans for an expansive 700-acre airbase designed to accommodate 70 fighter jets near the strategically significant Chicken's Neck area. The proposed facility would reportedly include three main divisions: a combat operations division, a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) division, and an aerospace technology university.





Potential Discussions During High-Level Visits





The proposed airfield might have been discussed during Bangladesh interim regime's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's visit to China in March 2025, though official documents from the visit made no reference to such a project. During this four-day official visit, Yunus met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and various business leaders, with the stated goal of deepening Bangladesh-China relations. Several agreements and memorandums of understanding were expected to be signed in areas including human resource development and economic and technical assistance.





Strategic Significance of The Chicken's Neck Corridor: The Vulnerability of India's North-Eastern Connection





The Chicken's Neck, formally known as the Siliguri Corridor, represents a critical geographic vulnerability for India. This narrow 60-kilometer long and 22-kilometer wide passage in West Bengal serves as the only land connection between India's northeastern states and the rest of the country. The corridor's strategic importance is magnified by its location, wedged between Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and proximity to Chinese territory.





Military And Security Implications





Any military installation near this corridor carries significant security implications for India. The Chicken's Neck is often described as India's "Achilles heel" in its defense strategy, as the narrow passage makes defense inherently challenging. Military analysts note that an advance of just 130 kilometers could potentially cut off approximately 50 million people in India's northeastern states from the rest of the country. The deployment of air assets, artillery, or anti-aircraft weaponry in this region could jeopardize India's ability to resupply the north-eastern region in case of conflict.





Shifting Regional Dynamics: Bangladesh's Foreign Relations: Bangladesh-China Relations





Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's March 2025 visit to China signalled Bangladesh's interest in strengthening ties with Beijing. During this visit, Yunus engaged with Chinese President Xi Jinping and major Chinese business leaders, discussing economic cooperation including a potential investment from China's largest solar panel manufacturer, Longji. The visit resulted in discussions about technical assistance, medical cooperation, and agricultural trade.





Warming Bangladesh-Pakistan Relations





Concurrent with closer Bangladesh-China ties, relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan have shown signs of improvement following political changes in Bangladesh. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit Bangladesh from April 24, 2025, marking the first ministerial visit from Pakistan to Bangladesh since 2012. This visit follows an extended period of strained relations during Sheikh Hasina's 15-year administration.





The Pakistani Foreign Minister has described Bangladesh as a "brotherly country," stating that Pakistan would extend all possible help to Dhaka. Several restrictions on import and export of goods between the two countries have already been lifted, and direct trade through sea routes has been established.





Potential Security Implications For India: Military Strategic Concerns





Should the reported airbase materialize despite contradictory information, it would introduce significant security challenges for India. The presence of fighter jets and air defense systems in such proximity to the Chicken's Neck could potentially threaten India's ability to defend and maintain connectivity with its northeastern states. The strategic placement of such an installation would enable potential adversaries to monitor and potentially interdict movement through this critical corridor.





Diplomatic And Regional Balance Shifts





The reported diplomatic realignments in the region—with Bangladesh strengthening ties with both China and Pakistan—represent a potential strategic challenge for India regardless of the airbase question. These developments could signal a shift in the regional balance of power that has maintained relative stability in South Asia for the past decade.





Conclusion





While conflicting information exists regarding the planned Chinese-supported airbase in Bangladesh's Lalmonirhat district, the strategic concerns raised by such a possibility highlight ongoing security vulnerabilities for India's north-eastern frontier. The Chicken's Neck corridor remains a critical strategic vulnerability that shapes India's defense posture in the eastern region. Concurrent diplomatic developments between Bangladesh, China, and Pakistan suggest evolving regional dynamics that warrant close monitoring by Indian strategic planners, regardless of whether the specific airbase claims prove accurate.





As Pakistan's Foreign Minister prepares for the first high-level visit to Bangladesh in over a decade and Bangladesh-China relations continue to strengthen under the interim government, India faces a changing strategic landscape on its eastern border that extends beyond the specific question of a Chinese-backed airbase. These developments reflect the complex and fluid nature of South Asian geopolitics that will continue to shape regional security dynamics in the coming years.





