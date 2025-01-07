



The situation around Scarborough Shoal remains tense as the Philippines actively tracks a large Chinese Coast Guard vessel, known as the "Monster," which has been spotted in the area. This vessel, part of China's assertive maritime strategy, has raised significant concerns regarding territorial claims in the South China Sea.





The "Monster," officially designated CCG 5901, is the world's largest coast guard ship and has been reported to be conducting operations within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). As of January 6, it was approximately 148 kilometers from Lubang Island, maintaining what Philippine authorities describe as an "illegal presence" in these waters.





In response to this situation, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has deployed its own vessels and aircraft to monitor the movements of the Chinese ship. The PCG's BRP Cabra is currently shadowing the Monster, asserting Philippine territorial claims through radio communications. The PCG has stated that it will continue to challenge China's presence until it ceases its activities in Philippine waters.





The presence of the Monster coincides with increased military activity by China in the region, including naval drills and helicopter training exercises. This escalation follows a history of confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels at Scarborough Shoal, which has been a traditional fishing ground for Filipinos but is now largely controlled by China.





The Philippines, under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has ramped up efforts to counter Chinese incursions through diplomatic channels and enhanced maritime patrols. The U.S. has also expressed support for the Philippines by conducting freedom-of-navigation operations in the region.





The ongoing presence of the Chinese Coast Guard vessel near Scarborough Shoal underscores rising tensions between China and the Philippines over maritime rights and sovereignty in this strategically important area.





ANI







