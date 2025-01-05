

A recent encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region resulted in the deaths of four Naxalites and one police officer. The gunfight occurred on January 4, 2025, around 6 PM in the forests of south Abujhmaad, located along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. This operation involved a joint team from the District Reserve Guard and a Special Task Force conducting anti-Naxalite activities.





The police reported that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to combat Naxalite insurgency in the area, which has seen significant activity from security forces in recent months. In this latest encounter, the deceased policeman has been identified as Sannu Karam, a head constable. The authorities recovered weapons, including an AK-47 and an SLR, from the scene.





DRG head constable Sannu Karam was also killed in the gunfight, the official said, adding that search operation was still underway in the area.





The anti-Naxalite operation, comprising the DRG teams from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Kondagaon and Bastar districts, was launched on Friday.





Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the fight will continue to end the Naxal menace.





"So far, there is news of four Naxalites being killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in the south Abujhmaad region bordering Narayanpur and Dantewada districts," Sai said in a post on X.





The chief minister expressed grief over the policeman's death in the gunfight.





"DRG head constable Sannu Karam was also martyred in the encounter. His sacrifice will not go in vain. Security forces have been fighting very strongly against Naxalism and the fight will continue till the menace is eliminated," he said.





On January 3, a Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, which falls in Raipur division.





Last year, 219 Naxalites were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in the state, according to police.





The state's Bastar region comprises seven districts, including Dantewada and Narayanpur.





PTI







