



Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel has successfully concluded his first official visit to India, which took place from January 2 to January 5, 2025. This visit marks a significant step in revitalizing the bilateral ties between the two nations, particularly after a period of tension following the election of President Mohamed Muizzu in April 2024, who had previously advocated for reducing Indian military presence in the Maldives.





Khaleel engaged in extensive discussions with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, focusing on various aspects of India-Maldives relations, including economic cooperation, maritime security, and trade.





A significant outcome of the visit was the signing of an MoU for High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP), aimed at enhancing local infrastructure and improving livelihoods across the Maldives. This agreement represents the third phase of project-based cooperation between India and the Maldives.





During his meetings, Khaleel expressed gratitude for India's ongoing support in addressing fiscal challenges faced by the Maldives, emphasizing that their partnership is crucial for promoting economic stability.





The discussions reinforced the long-standing cultural and historical connections between India and the Maldives, which have been foundational to their relationship since Maldives' independence in 1965.





Khaleel's visit is expected to pave the way for further collaborations in infrastructure and socio-economic initiatives, underlining a mutual commitment to enhancing bilateral ties for the benefit of both nations.





