



At approximately 12:10 PM on January 5, 2025, an Indian Coast Guard helicopter, identified as an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, tragically crashed while attempting to land at Porbandar airport in Gujarat. The incident resulted in the deaths of all three crew members onboard, which included two pilots and a diver.





The helicopter was returning from a routine training sortie when it encountered difficulties during landing, leading to a crash that ignited a fire. Despite immediate rescue efforts, the crew members suffered severe burns and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they ultimately succumbed to their injuries. The identities of the deceased have not yet been disclosed, and their bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.





Authorities, including Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja, confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. This incident marks a significant tragedy for the Indian Coast Guard, which operates a fleet of ALH helicopters primarily for maritime law enforcement and search and rescue operations.





PTI







