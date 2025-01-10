IAF's RUDRA weaponised version of Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter DHRUV





The entire fleet of Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs), approximately 330 units used by the Indian Armed Forces, has been grounded following a tragic crash on January 5, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of three personnel from the Indian Coast Guard. This incident has raised significant safety concerns regarding the aircraft's reliability and operational integrity.





Current Status And Investigation





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the manufacturer of the Dhruv helicopters, is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the crash. They have recovered the flight data recorder and are analysing it to determine the cause of the accident. An external design review has confirmed the structural integrity of the helicopters, but HAL is expected to decide by Saturday whether to resume flying operations or keep the fleet grounded for further checks.





Background On Dhruv Helicopters





The Dhruv helicopters have been in service since their induction in January 2002, following development that began in 1984. Over 410 units have been manufactured, serving various branches of the Indian military and civilian organizations. The fleet has faced multiple groundings over its operational history due to safety concerns, with this being one of several incidents prompting investigations into technical issues and design flaws.





Safety Concerns





The recent crash has reignited discussions about the safety record of the Dhruv helicopters. Critics have called for a comprehensive investigation involving independent experts to address ongoing issues with design and manufacturing defects. Previous incidents have highlighted problems such as excessive wear on critical components and failures related to rotor control systems.





As HAL continues its investigation, there is significant pressure from military officials and aviation experts for transparency and accountability regarding the helicopter's safety features. The decision on whether to resume operations is anticipated by Saturday, which will be crucial for addressing both operational readiness and public confidence in the Dhruv helicopter fleet.





