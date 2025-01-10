



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced significant progress regarding the HJT-36 Sitara, an Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT) designed for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Following extensive trials and a comprehensive design overhaul, the aircraft is set to enter full-scale production by 2028, with plans for an order of 85 units to replace the aging HJT-16 Kiran trainers.





Design Overhaul And Technical Challenges





The journey of the HJT-36 has been marked by numerous challenges, particularly concerning its spin characteristics. Initially deemed "unfit" for service in 2017 due to failures in spin recovery tests, HAL undertook major modifications in collaboration with BAE Systems. These changes focused on the aircraft's rear and tail sections to enhance stability and safety during manoeuvres.





Key aspects of the overhaul included:





Extensive mathematical modelling and wind tunnel testing to ensure aerodynamic stability. Upgrades to the avionics suite to align with modern training standards. Successful demonstration of six-turn spins, which marked a significant milestone in resolving prior issues





These modifications were crucial in allowing HAL to conduct successful user-mandated tests, including critical spin and stall trials, which have now been completed.





The HJT-36 is currently in a limited series production phase, which allows HAL to refine the aircraft based on operational feedback before moving into full-scale production. This phased approach ensures that the final product meets the stringent requirements set by the IAF.





The IAF has expressed a need for 85 IJTs as part of its modernization efforts, aiming to phase out the older Kiran trainers that are nearing the end of their service life. The HJT-36 is designed to provide advanced training capabilities that are essential for preparing pilots for modern combat scenarios.





With full-scale production expected by 2028, the HJT-36 Sitara represents a significant step forward for India's indigenous defence capabilities. It not only aims to fulfil the IAF's training needs but also showcases HAL's ability to overcome complex technical challenges in defence manufacturing. The anticipated induction of this aircraft will bolster India's self-reliance in defence technology and enhance its pilot training programs.





