



Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, engaged in a phone conversation with Ajit Kumar Doval, the National Security Advisor (NSA) to the Prime Minister of India, on January 31, 2025. The discussion primarily focused on the implications of the recent change in the U.S. presidential administration and its effects on Ukraine-India relations.





During their conversation, Yermak and Doval emphasised the ongoing situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and explored avenues for achieving a just and lasting peace amid the ongoing conflict.





In a statement, the Ukraine President's Office said, "Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak had a phone call with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India Ajit Kumar Doval. During the discussion, the parties addressed key issues in Ukraine-India relations and the coordination of joint efforts amid the change of the US presidential administration."





They also discussed how both nations could coordinate their efforts in light of the shifting geopolitical landscape following the U.S. administration transition.





On August 23, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic visit to Ukraine, marking the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited the country since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992. This visit was at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and coincided with Ukraine's National Flag Day.





During their discussions at the Marinski presidential palace, both leaders emphasized the importance of sincere and practical engagement among all stakeholders to foster innovative solutions for restoring peace in the region. Modi reiterated India's commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, advocating for a resolution to the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.





The meeting also aimed to elevate bilateral relations from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership, focusing on enhancing economic ties and cooperation in defence and technology sectors. Modi expressed India's willingness to contribute in all possible ways towards achieving an early return to peace, highlighting that India has consistently supported peace initiatives since the onset of the conflict with Russia.





Andriy Yermak and Ajit Kumar Doval also paid special attention to the situation on the battlefield and further searched for ways to end the war and establish a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, the statement added.





Agencies







