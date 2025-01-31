



India is currently facing a concerning situation involving three of its nationals who have gone missing in Iran. These individuals, who were on a business trip, lost contact shortly after their arrival in the country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that it is actively seeking assistance from Iranian authorities to locate them.





The three Indian nationals reportedly travelled to Iran for business purposes. Their families became worried when they could not establish contact soon after their arrival.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Indian government has raised strong objections with Tehran regarding the situation. The MEA is in communication with both the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi and the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran to facilitate efforts to locate the missing individuals. Jaiswal emphasized that both the MEA and the Indian Embassy in Tehran are maintaining regular contact with Iranian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the missing nationals.





This incident is part of a larger issue, as there are also reports of 16 other Indian nationals missing in Russia, prompting similar efforts by the Indian government to engage with Russian authorities.





The Indian government is committed to resolving this matter promptly and ensuring the safety of its citizens abroad.





ANI







